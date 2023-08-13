BETHANY BEACH, Del. - First responders were on the scene of a car crash on Coastal Highway and Inlet Drive on Saturday around 12:45 p.m.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says when first responders arrived, two cars were found with people trapped inside. After first responders freed the people inside, two people were taken to Beebe Medical Center and one person was taken by Delaware State Police helicopter to the Christiana Hospital.
The company says it was assisted by Bethany Beach Fire Company ambulances, Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, and Delaware State Police.
First responders say Route One southbound was closed for about one hour, and northbound was merged to one lane in the area of the crash on Saturday.