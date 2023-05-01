REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - People who live on certain streets in Rehoboth Beach may experience a water outage beginning late Wednesday night. The outage will allow crews to install water valves as part of a project to replace the decaying State Road pump station.
According to the city, the outage is scheduled from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Impacted streets include Lee Street, Newcastle Street Extended, New Bold Square, School Lane, Silver Lane, and Stockley Street Extended. Rehoboth Elementary School, the Ocean Bay Mart, and Rehoboth Auto Repair will also experience the water outage.
If discolored water or air in water lines is noticed when first turning taps on after service is restored Thursday morning, the city recommends running water from all sink faucets for a few minutes and flushing all toilets.
Work on the demolition of the current State Road pump station has begun and is expected to continue for the next few weeks. A wastewater bypass is in place and functioning, therefore no disruption of wastewater service is anticipated. The new pump station is expected to be completed in about eight months.