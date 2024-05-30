REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach is adding a splash of color to its streets by installing vibrant rainbow crosswalks on Baltimore Avenue at the intersections of First and Second Streets. According to the city, these crosswalks feature all the colors of the Inclusive Pride Flag. The city says the crosswalks are a visible affirmation of the city's LGBTQ+ community.
The project is a collaborative effort between the city, CAMP Rehoboth, and Rehoboth Beach Main Street. CAMP Rehoboth, a local organization that works to create a positive environment for the LGBTQ+ community, expressed their excitement in seeing this project come to life. This project is right on time as pride month starts June 1.