REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach has installed pizza box trash cans around the boardwalk.
Located on Baltimore and Rehoboth avenues, these disposal bins are perfect to slot in empty pizza boxes and help minimize the space these bulky boxes take up in regular trash cans.
The City of Rehoboth Beach posted on its Facebook page, “Pizza is a staple of a beach diet, and the bulky boxes take up a lot of room in trash cans. So the City of Rehoboth Beach is trying something new.”
The City of Rehoboth Beach hopes that these pizza box disposal bins will keep the beach and boardwalk clean.