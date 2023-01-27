MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that they will close Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) on February 6th for drawbridge repairs.
According to DelDOT, the repairs are for damage from oversized vehicles hitting the bridge in both December 2021 and December 2022. They expect the work to be done in April.
DelDOT offers the following detour during the closure: drivers heading north on Rehoboth Boulevard will be detoured east on Cedar Beach Road to SR 1 heading north. drivers will take the next ramp exit to the north onto NE Front Street heading west, crossing over SR 1 and back to Rehoboth Boulevard. Driver heading south on Rehoboth Boulevard will be detoured east to the ramp for south-heading SR 1. Drivers will take the next exit ramp south for Cedar Beach Road, then head west back to Rehoboth Boulevard.