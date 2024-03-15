Rehoboth city commissioners shorten window for parking ticket appeals

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- You now have less time to appeal a parking ticket in Rehoboth Beach.
City commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to shorten the appeal window from 30 days to 7 days.
According to that resolution, this is "an effort to help alleviate the administrative burden associated with parking citation appeals, and to align the City of Rehoboth Beach’s practices with those of other municipalities."
The recommendation came from the city's parking department.
Perry Lorah, who is visiting from Pennsylvania, thinks the timeframe is too short.
"Seven days is too quick," he said. "Some people aren't even home yet or even realize it."
Commissioners said Friday the new rule would be revisited at the end of next summer to review how it has fared in it's first year.