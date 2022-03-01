REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After eight years, Rehoboth's City Manager Sharon Lynn will be stepping down.
The city says Lynn has "resigned her position" effective May 6.
“It’s been a true honor to serve the City of Rehoboth Beach community,” Lynn says. “While we have achieved much in the eight years I’ve worked for Rehoboth, I am perhaps most proud of the staff that I’ve hired and promoted. I feel certain that the next person to assume the city manager position will find a well-oiled machine in place.”
Lynn started in Rehoboth Beach in January 2014 after serving as the municipal manager in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania, for a decade, and then in Provincetown from 2007-13.
“In her more than eight years with the city, Sharon has consistently demonstrated professionalism and often innovation in her approach to staffing and budgeting," says Mayor Stan Mills. "She successfully ushered the City of Rehoboth Beach into the 21st century. She can leave us proud of her accomplishments.”
Under Lynn's tenure, Rehoboth Beach has built its ocean outfall, rebuilt its city hall, and upgraded its technology.
Under Lynn’s leadership, the city has implemented a fully developed five-year capital improvement program and earned for the first time late last year the nationally recognized Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association. In 2018, Lynn was named City Manager of the Year by the Delaware League of Local Governments. She also has received credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.
According to a city release, Lynn has no immediate future plans.