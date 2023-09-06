REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced that City Manager Laurence Christian is resigning, effective Nov. 3. Christian has been at the city for eight months.
The city says that Christian cites personal family matters for the resignation.
“The City of Rehoboth Beach is an exceptional community and place to work,” says Christian. “I feel truly blessed to have had a small role in moving this organization forward and working with an amazing Board of Commissioners and city staff. However, I must put my family first.”
According to the city, Christian conveyed his appreciation for the dedicated and hardworking city staff, as well as the commitment of the mayor and board of commissioners. Finally, they say Christian appreciates the City's environment that makes it such an outstanding place to live, visit, and work.
During his time as City Manager, the city says Christian played a strong, active role in developing and furthering the city's goals and priorities, working daily to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
"Laurence Christian has been an outstanding city manager,” says Mills, “and his commitment to the City of Rehoboth Beach has left an indelible mark on our community. We are immensely grateful for his contributions and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."
The City says it will begin a thorough search for a new city manager once again, attempting to find someone who will "continue the city's mission of excellence and service to its residents."
According to the city, they are committed to keeping things as they are and ensuring a smooth change of leadership. They plan to release more details about their interim plans and greater search in the future.