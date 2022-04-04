REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Monday, Rehoboth Beach Commissioners took some time to clarify the existing rules when it comes to patio dining on private properties, since a lot of those rules were not in place during the pandemic. This comes after the commissioners approved a new policy for outdoor dining on public space last month.
Restaurants must have their patios in compliance with city code by June 1. The city says that patio ordinance has been in effect since 1996, and restaurants who want to expand patio dining have to go through the commissioners to get a new permit by June.
"I think encouraging any outdoor dining, anywhere in any town is nothing but a positive for the town," said Cindy Lovett, the landlord for Egg.
Mayor Stan Mills says since the pandemic, restaurants were able to expand dining patios without seeking a new or modified permit of compliance. Now they need to come back in compliance with city code.
"I'm hopeful that this is a reminder to the restaurants out there that want to modify their floor plan for dining patio seek to do it, and seek building and licensing so they do it correctly. And those that don't have outdoor dining patios are given an awareness that they have the possibility to do that and what the rules are," said Mayor Stan Mills.
The following are a few examples Mayor Mills provided: If there is a dwelling within the restaurant, and a dining patio was set up on the driveway last year, that won't be allowed this year because the dwelling has requirements for the driveway and off street parking spaces.
Patios also have a size limitation of 750 square feet and there must be a barrier around the perimeter of the patio.
"I hope that other businesses get to have private property dining because that's what people want when you come to the beach," said Kate Wall, owner of Shorebreak Lodge.
Shorebreak has had outdoor patio dining for 11 years and says every restaurant deserves a fair shot at outdoor dining.
"Everyone has already invested in all of the outdoor furniture and the heaters, and I think that our city will do their job and help us out and get that going for us," said Wall.
It's important to note nothing has changed. The city just clarified the rules to solve any confusion when it comes to post pandemic dining.