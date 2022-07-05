REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. Beach traffic is in full swing as many people are making their way home after this holiday weekend.
"It was absolutely crazy, it was nice to see people out and about trying to go back to some semblance of normal, it was nice to see our regular customers, as well as some brand new faces who have never been to Coral Cove before so it was a very exciting weekend," said Jeremy Pringle, store manager of Coral Cove.
The Rehoboth Beach Mayor and Commissioners used this time to discuss banning left turns year round on Rehoboth Avenue and not just during the summer.
The Rehoboth Streets and Transportation Committee recommended to ban left turns because not only has the city has become a year round destination, they say those left turns block traffic and there are pedestrian safety concerns.
Not everyone was on board with the idea.
"I'm a little hesitant to support it ... For five months the restriction is in place, and the rest of the year there's a little less density of traffic. I find it acceptable to make those left hand turns," said Mayor Stan Mills.
The chief of police says there's no crash data to support banning left turns year around. Some locals like the way things are.
"In the off-season left turns work really well, but its really hard to figure out when the off-season comes in then it gets a little bit more difficult for people," said Paul Wilson from Lewes.
Instead of banning left turns year round or extending the restriction, the mayor and commissioners want to see a more comprehensive approach to tackling traffic on the Avenue.
Now its back to the drawing board for the Streets and Transportation Committee. There is no word on when that comprehensive plan will be completed.