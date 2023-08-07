REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach's commissioners are expected to vote on a potential ban of marijuana sales within city limits at their next general meeting, which is set to take place Friday, August 18.
The commissioners discussed the ban at a Mayor & Commissioners public workshop Monday morning, where they asked questions and accepted public comment.
One commissioner asked about marijuana alternatives, discussing an anecdote where a Wilmington store selling marijuana-adjacent products negatively impacted the shopping center it was located in. Another commissioner discussed marijuana gifts, where businesses sell marijuana accessories and include the drug for free.
The only public comment received by the city was from a woman representing Columbia Care, a medicinal marijuana dispensary located in Rehoboth Beach's Tanger Outlets. She was against the ban, but was informed by commissioners that the City's jurisdiction does not reach her store, potentially giving Columbia Care more business.
Ultimately, commissioners decided to vote at the August regular meeting, which the city says is on August 18 at 2 p.m.