REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Work on the Rehoboth Beach drawbridge could cause delays for a few weeks.
DelDOT will have workers on site from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday February 28th through Wednesday, March 2, for concrete repairs and sidewalk work. The agency asks drivers to remember this work could cause daytime lane shifts and possible lane closures on the Rehoboth Drawbridge.
Flaggers will be present to help pedestrians and bicycle traffic navigate the work zone.
For the latest traffic conditions, visit deldot.gov, tune-in to WTMC-AM 1380 or download the DelDOT App.