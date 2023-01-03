REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Summer Children's Theatre camps will again be open for children ages 8-14. Organizers said children could participate in various hands-on, creative activities, such as three weeks of film camp and two weeks of theatre camp.
According to the summer camps, the dates for the three film camps are July 10-14, July 17-21, and July 24-28. Organizers said campers would create original films and learn skills, terminology, and the importance of collaboration in video production.
They said there is also a unit on the film business, introducing budgets and staffing. Each week ends with a mini-film festival, screening the campers' work.
The theatre camp dates are July 31-August 4 and August 14-18. The camps said this program would provide the following:
- A week of theatre games and improvisations designed to improve campers' acting and communication skills.
- Auditioning for roles.
- Rehearsing a scripted play performed for family and friends on Friday afternoon.
According to the program, camps will run Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Organizers said the weekly fees for Film Camp are $395 and for Theatre Camp is $375. An early registration discount is available before February 17th.
Camps are conducted in the Fellowship Hall of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 20276 Bay Vista Road, Rehoboth Beach. Registration is available online at the RSCT website www.rehobothchildrenstheatre.org. Information is also available at 302-227-6766.