REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Rehoboth Beach fireworks display is moving from its traditional spot so it will comply with fire marshal requirements.
The city says fireworks will be launched at New Castle Street. To guarantee the safety of all participants, starting from 9 a.m. on Sunday, access to the beach will be restricted. That spans from south of Philadelphia Street to Stockley Street.
Additionally, the boardwalk, spanning from Stockley to Hickman, will be temporarily closed from the same time. The New Castle and Hickman beach access points will also be inaccessible during this period.
The city says portable restrooms will be placed at various street ends along the stretch of the beach, ranging from Grenoble to Queen Street.
To facilitate the smooth execution of the event, a series of road closures will be enforced. Commencing at 6 p.m., closures will be implemented around the bandstand area. Following this, at 7 p.m., closures will be initiated on Henlopen and Surf avenues. Notably, drivers should be aware that crossing Rehoboth Avenue at the circle will be prohibited from 7:30 pm onward.
As the evening progresses, Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from Route 1 will be closed around 8 pm.
The city says there is no rain date, but the timing of the fireworks could move earlier or later if necessary.
