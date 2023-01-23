REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A 54-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was killed after being hit by a car near the Route 1 entrance onto Rehoboth Avenue Sunday night, according to Delaware State Police.
The man was riding a bike east across Route 1 around 7:30 p.m. when police say he entered the lane of an oncoming Nissan for unknown reasons. The front of the car hit the bicyclist, which caused the man to be thrown from his bike and land in the median.
Police say the driver quickly left but was shortly found by troopers on Martin Street with his car. The driver of the Nissan, a 40-year-old man from Rehoboth Beach, was not injured. The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Route 1 was closed for three hours for investigation and to clear the scene. Possible charges against the Nissan driver are pending the results of the investigation, according to Delaware State police.
The investigation is ongoing. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.