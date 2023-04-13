REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - After months of conversation regarding the future of the downtown Rehoboth Beach Public Library, the library has issued a statement clarifying the extent of its future plans thus far.
"The premature announcement of Rehoboth Public Library's long-range plans unfortunately caused many people to believe this process is much farther along than it actually is," said Rachel Wackner, director of the library.
Despite talk about the library leaving downtown, the statement issued said it will maintain a significant presence at its current location while looking into programs it can offer at a separate location for those unable or unwilling to travel downtown, especially in summer months. The second location is also likely to provide programs that cannot be held at the current location due to space constraints.
"We face the challenge of responding to local needs while being responsive to the fast-growing service area assigned to Rehoboth Beach by the Division of Libraries," Wackner said.
The library said it has partnered with a local developer to secure a centrally located parcel of land near Route 24 and Warrington Road to better serve its expanding area, including downtown patrons.
"That is as far as any decisions have been made," Wackner added.
Also in the works is the launch of a year-long task force that will involve community members to determine what future programs and services are most desired and needed by current and future library patrons.
Those interested in serving on the task force or a related committee can email panderson@horizonphilanthropic.com with personal information like name and address as well as a few sentences explaining one's desire to participate and plans to contribute to the team. The task force is seeking participants from Rehoboth, West Rehoboth, Dewey, Henlopen Acres, newer communities like Wellsley and Saddle Ridge, as well as business owners and representatives from the city.
Task force members will be announced in May along with a schedule of planned meetings and topics that will be presented for public comment. While official building dates have not been announced, the library has previously shared a goal to begin construction on the new location by 2026.