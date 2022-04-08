LEWES, Del.- A 70-year-old Rehoboth Beach man is facing multiple charges following accusations that he threatened two people with a gun during an argument.
Delaware State Police said that on Wednesday morning, troopers were called to the 33000 block of Clover Street in Lewes for a report of a landlord-tenant dispute. According to police, the ensuing investigation revealed that Harding and a family member were involved in a disagreement with the tenants of a home at this location.
Police said that during the dispute, Harding pointed a gun at a 39-year-old male victim. Harding also threatened to shoot a 34-year-old woman and threatened bodily harm to a 55-year-old woman, according to police. Police said that no one was injured during this encounter.
Responding troopers made contact with Harding in his vehicle at the home, and he was taken into custody without incident. A loaded Savage Arms Model 87D .22 caliber rifle was seen in plain view in Harding’s vehicle, trooper said.
Harding was transported to Troop 7 and charged with aggravated menacing (felony) and two counts of terroristic threatening.Harding was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance. No other arrests were made.