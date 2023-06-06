REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach 2023 municipal election will no longer be held following Monday's deadline for candidates to file. According to the city, only one person qualified to run for mayor and only two remain in the commissioner's race as of Tuesday afternoon.
Incumbent Mayor Stan Mills was the only mayoral candidate to complete the filing process by submitting a nominating petition. He beat incumbent Paul Kuhns in 2020 to start his first term, which is now coming to an end.
Though there were originally three candidates for the two commissioner seats, incumbent Jay Lagree has dropped out as of Tuesday morning according to the city. This leaves incumbent Patrick Gossett and newcomer Don Preston, who is a business owner, as the only two in the race for two seats. Gossett and Lagree won their current seats at the last election in 2020.
Because only three seats are available between the mayoral and commissioner races and three candidates have filed, the Aug. 12 election will no longer be held. Instead, the candidates will be certified at the June 16 mayor and commissioners meeting.