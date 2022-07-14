REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Submit your photos to have a chance of being in the offical Rehoboth Beach 2023 calendar with the Rehoboth Reflections competition.
The City of Rehoboth says both residents and visitors are invited to share how they see and experience Rehoboth Beach with this competitions. They say the winners will be featured in the Rehoboth 2023 calendar.
The competition is asking for high resolution digital photos with an horizontal (landscape) orientation, and they will be accepting photos until September 9th. The city says both professional and amateur photographers are allowed to enter up to three photos via their website for the competition. They say there are also additional competition guidelines posted there.
“We love the whimsy and beauty, the unique and ubiquitous in the photos we’re receiving for our second annual competition,” says Communications Specialist Lynne Coan. “Participants need to know that vertical photos cannot be considered as our calendar is printed with a landscape orientation. We can’t wait to see how photographers capture and reflect the Rehoboth community this year.”
The city says last year, 82 individuals submitted 152 photos to the city’s inaugural Rehoboth Reflections competition.