REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach wants to remind homeowners that starting Friday, October 21st, recycling pickup will happen every other week. The City says that recycling will continue to be every other week through April.
The city also says that starting next month, trash pickup will change to once-a-week, which will go until April, where it will become twice-weekly once again. After the change, this will be the schedule:
- Mondays – south side of Rehoboth
- Tuesdays – north side of Rehoboth, including Schoolvue area
- Special citywide refuse pickup the Friday after Thanksgiving