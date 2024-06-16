REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Pictures are now being accepted for the 2024 Rehoboth Reflections photography competition. According to the city, winning photos will be featured in the city's 2025 calendar.
The annual contest is back again and is looking for entries up until Sep. 6. Some of the requirements to submit a photo include:
- Digital photos only
- No watermarks on the photo
- Photos need to have been taken in the last two years
- A photographer can not enter more than three photos a year
The nation's summer capital reports that more than 300 photos were submitted through the Rehoboth Reflections competition last year. The winning pictures will be in a calendar, therefore the city encourages submissions be from various seasons, not just summer.