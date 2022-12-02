Rehoboth Seashore Marathon Set for Saturday

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Runners from far and wide are coming together to run tomorrow in the Rehoboth Seashore Marathon
It starts at the bandstand on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk and ends on 4th street. The runners can run a half mile or the full race and with the buzz around this particular Saturday in the off-season one local runner, says this event is great for the community.
Sean Ryan of Lewes who is running the full marathon said, "I think this is a great event to showcase the area and what it has to offer, I take it for granted I live here year round, I love this community, a lot of people come here in the summertime to visit for the beaches, nice time to, good opportunity for those people to see what's going on in the off season"