REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A DelDOT contractor is to begin work on the installation of nearly 850 feet of sidewalk along the northeast side of State Road beginning this week. Sidewalk installation, from School Lane to Stockley Street Extended, is expected to take about three weeks according to DelDOT.
A crane is also expected to be brought into Rehoboth Beach for the beach patrol construction site Thursday, Feb. 29. Due to the size of the equipment being brought in, parking restrictions will be implemented at:
- The corner of Rehoboth Avenue and 1st Street
- 1st Street from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue
- At either end of the first block of Baltimore Avenue
"No parking" signs will be posted in advance. The crane will be utilized for sheet pile installation at the construction site the week of March 4. Vibrations and loud construction noise should be anticipated on and off throughout the week according to officials.