REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth beach will be undertaking a $150,000 study to find the cause of its often-discussed parking, traffic, and congestion issues.
The city says the Board of Commissioners authorized the study, which will be done by Maryland-based civil engineering and planning company Rossi Group
The study will begin this summer, so that planners can see firsthand the traffic conditions in Rehoboth Beach.
“This study,” says Assistant City Manager Evan Miller, “will bring together all of the data we’ve accumulated through previous study efforts. We’re really focused on taking a comprehensive look and providing Commissioners with a realistic set of improvement options and recommendations that can be implemented over time to effectively address parking, transportation, and traffic concerns.”
Topics the study will cover include congestion and traffic flow, traffic-calming and safety measures, parking and loading, emergency vehicle access, and current parking policies.
“There’s no doubt that there is a perception that there are not enough parking options in Rehoboth Beach,” Miller says. “This study will help us determine if that perception is reality. Another challenge related to traffic in Rehoboth Beach is that not only is it largely a seasonal issue, it also can be fluid depending upon the time of day or weather conditions.”
Miller believes that the study will be able to generate some early recommendations for the commissioners to consider as they build the budget for fiscal year 2025, which will start next April.
The city says that potential improvements could include are citywide speed reductions and traffic-calming measures, traffic capacity and traffic flow enhancements, improvements to strategic intersections, improvements to bicycle and pedestrian facilities and connectivity, alternate modes of transportation, and additional parking options.
As a part of the study, the city says there will be onsite assessment, data collection, a stakeholder survey, and two briefings with the Board of Commissioners.