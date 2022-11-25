REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - This year's holiday season kickoff in Rehoboth Beach takes place Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.
The ceremony will include a holiday sing-along at the bandstand.
This year's tree is 20 years old and was donated by Dean and Debbie Smith. To learn more about the tree's journey to downtown Rehoboth, check out Heidi Kirk's interview with the tree's movers.
The tree will be lit up at 7 p.m.
Also kicking off tonight is Santa's House. Kids can meet Old St. Nick and share their wishlists with him.