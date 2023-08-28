WILMINGTON, Del. - Idea submissions are being accepted for the Ninth Annual Reinventing Delaware Dinner. Hosted by the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation, visionaries, business leaders and creative minds will join together for a night of innovation to share ideas that better the first state.
Scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Audion at the STAR Tower on the University of Delaware's Newark campus, participants will present their ideas and engage with an interactive voting process to highlight promising proposals, which will eventually be whittled down to a top three. Finalists then spend six months to transform their ideas into action. After the process is over, one idea is honored as top idea of the year. A cash prize is awarded to support the idea.
The dinner is limited to 100 guests and members of the public can submit their ideas through the foundation's website, now through Saturday, Sept. 30. The foundation says that ideas can be conceptual and creativity is encouraged.
Previous ideas cultivated through the process include Zip Code Wilmington, Intern Delaware, The Warehouse, Pay for Success, WilmInvest, Wilmington Green Box, Delaware Creative Economy, and most recently with 2023 top idea winner, Clean Hydrogen.
"I'm really excited about the future entrepreneurs in the State of Delaware partnering with the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation," said Andrew Cottone, 2023 Reinventing Delaware winner and president and CEO of Adesis. "They're going to be able to avoid a lot of the mistakes I learned the hard way."