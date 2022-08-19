REISTERSTOWN, Md. - On Tuesday a man from Baltimore County won a $250,000 top prize from a scratch-off, says the Maryland Lottery.
The winner says that he woke up early, and decided to go and buy a Gold Rush scratch-off from the ACME on Route 1 in Ocean City. When he realized he won the top prize, he rushed back home to tell his sleeping wife, says Maryland Lottery.
“This was too exciting,” said the 58-year-old. “I had to wake her up to tell her I won.”
The man says that he plans on using the winnings to help support his two adult children, and add to his retirement funds. According to him, he's on a winning streak, as he won $10,000 from Racetrax last year.
Maryland Lottery says that the ACME will receive a bonus of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket. They also say that there's another top prize yet to be claimed, as well as 12 $10,000 prizes and 10 $1,000 prizes.