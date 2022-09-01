GEORGETOWN, Del.- Chad Spicer was described by those who knew him as a Georgetown boy who aspired to become part of the town's police department. He accomplished that goal. But his career and life were taken way too soon, after he was murdered thirteen years ago.
In honor of the late officer, Thursday the Georgetown Police Department held a wreath laying ceremony. It's been a tradition for the past 13 years.
Thirteen years ago Spicer made the ultimate sacrifice as he was called to a drug deal. Spicer and his partner chased a man through the Georgetown Circle. They headed east on East Market Street where later he was shot in the face. He would later be pronounced dead at the hospital. Ralph Holm Jr. who was the Deputy Chief of Police at the time, said Spicer's work ethic and personality were unmatched.
"Chad was a true believer in his profession. He lived and breathed it. This is where some people come to motivate themselves to get through the shift. Chad was ready to go from the jump before he got to the building," said Holm Jr.
Retired Police Officer Jason Johnson says losing a brother or sister in law enforcement on the job can change a department's attitude.
"A line of duty death, particularly in a small department like Georgetown, it has an incredible impact and not on just the police officers but also the broader community," said Johnson.
Even though Chad was murdered thirteen years ago, Chief Holm says that officers are still affected today by what happened. Johnson says that officers are now trained to expect the worst.
"Of late, there's a big emphasis on police officers not approaching things with a sort of defensive mindset and rather approaching things very openly and that no one will attempt to harm them and you know that's dangerous," said Johnson.
Danger is what Chad Spicer ran into thirteen years ago and his bravery and sacrifice continues to be remembered year in and year out.