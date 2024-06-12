SALISBURY, Md. - Wednesday marks two years since Cpl. Glenn Hilliard was killed in the line of duty. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 111 in Salisbury will hold an event Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to the fallen hero.
On June 12, 2022 Cpl. Hilliard was shot near the Talbot Street Apartments on Gumboro Road in Pittsville, Maryland. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said then Hilliard was pursuing Austin Jacob Allen Davidson. Davidson shot him with a laser-sighted semi-automatic handgun.
Davidson was found guilty on multiple charges after a trial in May 2023 in Wicomico County Circuit Court in Salisbury.
At his funeral on June 21, 2022, Wicomico County Deputy Glenn Hilliard was posthumously promoted to Corporal, a rank he was actively pursuing before he was killed in the line of duty.
The F.O.P. Lodge #111 is holding an event at 814 Albert Street in Salisbury from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The agency says there will be a ceremony to honor the passing of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, who paid the ultimate sacrifice. His family would also like to show their thanks to all first responders. This event is open to the community.
The community comes together to honor its fallen hero each year. A sign on Route 611 dedicates a four-mile stretch of the road.