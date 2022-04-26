Remembering Joe Hudson

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A hero and a pioneer to the local community. Businessman and friend to many in Southern Delaware, Joe Hudson, passed away Monday.
"Its like the story of America. He grew up in The Depression as one of 11 kids and his mom and dad had to give him away because they couldn't feed all the kids. Then he had to be given away after that because they couldn't afford to feed him," said Hudson's grandson, Christian Hudson.
A rough start in life didn't hold him back. Joe Hudson went on to become an entrepreneur and successful businessman. Jeff Chorman worked with Hudson his whole life, but he always considered him family.
"He was like a grandfather to me, but like a father to my dad," said Chorman.
Hudson was passionate about flying and was one of the first crop dusters on the peninsula. He started an aerial spraying business, now known as Allen Chorman and Son Inc. Some of Hudson's planes are still there today.
"Joe never got upset about anything. The strongest thing Joe would say was 'Great Day!' He never got upset. Always had a glass half full attitude and that goes to show to his success," said Chorman.
His passions and projects went beyond planes and agriculture. Hudson is credited with building neighborhoods and communities, including the Villages of Five Points in Lewes. He also sat on the board of the Beebe Medical Foundation. There's even a wing named after him at the hospital in Lewes.
Hudson is in the Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame, along with Chorman's dad. A successful and impressive life, most of his loved ones remember him as kind, and humble.
"He always shied away from public recognition. Anytime he ever got an award, it was sort of forced on him. But every time he did he would always say, gosh he would always say, 'There's just a lot of people out there who deserve this more than I do'," said Christian Hudson.