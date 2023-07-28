Remembering the legacy of Terry Megee

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The entrepreneur, Terry Megee, was known for helping and participating on many boards and committees throughout Sussex County.
Renee Hickman, Director at the Georgetown Boys and Girls Club, said he helped build the organization into what it is today,
"He was my mentor. He's the person that showed me about hard work and dedication. So I would look at him as if you were in need of a second father, Terry would've been that person."
He also served on the Board of Directors for Beebe Healthcare since 2014. The Specialty Surgical facility in Rehoboth Beach was built thanks to Megee's fundraising efforts and contributions on the board.
"He was always here. He was at every fundraiser, he was at every meeting, always supporting the people of the organization. He was even the one who introduced himself and met with every resident and every medical student, which you don't normally see as a board chair of a health system." said Dr. David Tam, President and CEO of Beebe Healthcare and friend of Megee.
Terry Megee also served as Vice President and a coach of about 20 years for Georgetown Little League.
"He actually started our tee ball program which again is probably where we get the most kids. Anywhere from 60 to 90 kids a year. A lot of that is thanks to him." said past president, Lance Mears.
He was also previously a president for the Delaware Automobile and Truck Dealers’ Association, Inc. Charlie Burton said on behalf of the dealer body,
"Terry was a true gentleman, a fair competitor and gave generously supporting many in the community. He was an all-around good guy."
However his time in the community did not end there. He served on the Indian River School District Board as well. Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said that the board often contacted him after even leaving the position, for advice and help with school events.
A legacy of volunteerism, community and compassion, spoken by many.
The family expects to hold a funeral for Terry Megee sometime next week.