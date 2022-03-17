DELAWARE--Many locals in the First State expressed their condolences and shared their treasured memories Thursday on retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland, who died at the age of 75.
"Just a great loss... I mean, I'm humbled and if I tear up, I'm sorry, it's just, he was very close to me," said Former Delaware State Rep. Harvey Kenton. "We've known each other since birth, we were very good friends."
Kenton said he was shocked to hear of Justice Holland's passing. He pulled out a photo book of when Holland swore Kenton in, back in 2010.
"He authored the 'Delaware State Constitution'...and he gave me a copy of that and it was autographed by Justice Holland, and I signed it also the day that he signed it to me, and it's kind of special," Kenton reminisced.
To date, Holland is the youngest person to have been appointed to the highest court, along with being the longest-serving justice in the court's history. Kenton said he was a man who always reached across both aisles.
"People didn't look at party lines, I didn't even know if Randy was Republican or Democrat, it didn't' make any difference to me, and he never asked me what I was but he got along with everybody," he said.
Kenton said Holland was like family.
"He was five years younger than me but in my senior year, he was an 8th-grader but he played football with me on the varsity team, he was the up-and-coming star at Milford High School but as an 8th-grader he got to practice with us and we became very close and we stayed that way," Kenton added.
Legal expert John Brady said Delaware has no doubt suffered a great loss this week.
"He was a perfect gentleman in hearings and in real life and was a really considerate friend," Brady said. "I don't think we will ever see another dedicated public servant like Justice Holland was on the tenure of the Supreme Court bench."
Attorney William Chandler III, former chancellor of Delaware’s Court of Chancery said it's hard to believe he is gone.
"He was a long-term friend of mine, we worked together in private practice and as colleagues on the Delaware Judiciary for over 40 years and he was noted for not only his intellect, and his abilities and his hard work ethic but as just a genuinely humble and kind individual," Chandler said.
A legacy that will never be forgotten.
"I think this world is a much better place for having Randy come through here," Kenton said. "He made his mark and it will stay; his legacy will go on forever."