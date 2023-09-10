OCEAN CITY, Md.- Beams of light in Ocean City have been shining all weekend long to honor the memory of the tragic events that unfolded on September 11th, 2001.
According to the Ocean City Fire Department, nightly video tributes play every evening at the firefighter's memorial. The last video is 7 p.m. on Monday, September 11th. Firefighters say these are family-friendly gatherings that offer an opportunity for the community to come together, share stories, and show support for one another.
A memorial ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. Monday at N. Division Street and the Boardwalk.