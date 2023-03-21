GEORGETOWN, Del. - Rementer Road, in between Old Forest Road and Rum Ridge Road, is set to close on Monday, March 27 for the installation of crossroad pipes, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
They say that the work is expected to be done by Friday, April 7, weather permitting.
The department is offering the following detours:
Drivers heading north will continue on Old Furnace Road and turn left onto Rum Bridge Road, to return to Rementer Road.
Drivers heading south will continue on Rum Bridge Road, turn right onto Old Furnace Road, to return to Rementer Road.