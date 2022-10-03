Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent and Sussex Counties in Delaware and Cape May County New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The biggest impacts will be with the afternoon high tides on Monday and Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/04 PM 7.1 1.4 1.9 Minor 03/04 AM 6.8 1.1 2.9 Minor 03/04 PM 8.0 2.3 2.7 Moderate 04/05 AM 6.6 0.9 2.6 Minor 04/05 PM 8.4 2.7 3.1 Moderate 05/06 AM 6.5 0.8 2.4 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/03 PM 7.0 2.3 2.2 Moderate 03/03 AM 6.9 2.2 3.3 Minor 03/04 PM 7.9 3.2 3.0 Moderate 04/04 AM 6.9 2.2 3.3 Minor 04/04 PM 8.2 3.6 3.4 Major 05/05 AM 6.5 1.8 2.7 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/03 PM 6.5 2.5 2.4 Moderate 03/02 AM 6.3 2.3 3.0 Moderate 03/03 PM 7.1 3.1 2.6 Moderate 04/03 AM 5.9 1.9 2.6 Minor 04/04 PM 7.2 3.2 2.7 Moderate 05/05 AM 5.7 1.7 2.2 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/03 PM 7.1 2.0 2.3 Minor 03/02 AM 7.0 1.9 3.2 Minor 03/03 PM 8.1 3.0 2.9 Moderate 04/04 AM 6.7 1.6 2.8 Minor 04/04 PM 8.1 3.0 2.8 Moderate 05/05 AM 6.5 1.4 2.4 Minor &&