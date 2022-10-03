SUSSEX/WORCESTER COUNTIES - Remnants of Hurricane Ian turned into a Nor'easter by Monday morning with coastal flooding and high winds impacting beach towns on the coast of Delaware and Maryland.
Sussex and Worcester counties are both under a coastal flood warning. Sussex County is under a gale warning and Worcester County is under a Coastal Storm Warning.
The Town of Ocean City posted on its website that the coastal storm warning was in effect due to the high winds and flooding in low-lying areas. The Town of Bethany Beach also posted on its website advising people about these conditions. Some streets in the coastal town were closed due to flooding. Rehoboth Beach says the city is watching the storm closely and reminds people to secure trash cans and outdoor furniture.
Beach erosion remains a threat from the Nor'easter. The Cape Henlopen State Park closed all surf fishing access points Friday night. The Cape May Lewes Ferry canceled trips on Sunday.