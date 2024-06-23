Renowned dog handler from Rehoboth Beach passes away

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - According to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Kaz Hosaka, the most recent winning handler of the competition, unexpectedly passed away. Hosaka, from Rehoboth Beach, was known for his dedication and talent in the dog show world.
One of Hosaka's recent accomplishments was his miniature poodle, Sage, winning the top prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show back in May of this year. Hosaka had said that show would be his final time at the United States' most prestigious event. Hosaka also competed with Sage at the November 2023 National Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Day.
Hosaka came to the United States in 1977 to apprentice a poodle breeder, leading to a 45-year-long career in the sport. The dog show said his unexpected passing is a significant loss to the dog show community, and he will be remembered for his numerous accomplishments and dedication.