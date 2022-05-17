REHOBOTH BEACH, De- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is scheduled to speak at the 15th Annual Summer Kickoff Party Friday evening.
The event will take place starting at 5 p.m. on May 20 at The Pines, sponsored by the LGBTQ newspaper 'The Washington Blade.'
“We’re excited to hear from Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester during this pivotal election year,” said Blade Editor, Kevin Naff. “And of course we always look forward to celebrating the arrival of the summer season at the beach.”
According to The Blade, the speakers at the Kickoff are Blunt Rochester, Naff, and Region President for Atlantic City Electric & Delmarva Power Doug Mokoid.