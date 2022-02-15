MARYLAND-- Rep. Andy Harris addressed a letter he wrote, alongside other Republican politicians in the House Appropriations Committee, that was sent to the Department of Homeland Security on Monday afternoon, demanding answers after reports allegedly surfaced on recent undocumented immigrants being transported secretly across the U.S.
The letter, signed by 19 members of the committee and addressed to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, expresses their outrage over reports and "leaked footage" reportedly showing federal contractors transporting migrants in the middle of the night from southern border states to a New York airport.
"In light of these reports, we urgently request that you provide our offices a report, broken down by congressional district, detailing how many migrants who have entered the country illegally have been released into the United States, the cost to the federal government of transporting these migrants prior to release, and what security and health screening protocols were in place associated with any such release,” the letter states.
Congressman Harris argues that this causes a burden on the education system, as well as on the healthcare system. He wants the Biden administration to be transparent and show a break down of the late-night flights and bus rides moving the immigrants all over the country, including Maryland.
"Areas in New York, areas in Florida, where you have the midnight flights from the border areas....we don't know, we, we know that some of these have occurred into Baltimore International Airport, again, near my district," Rep. Harris told WRDE News. "We just want to know, are any of these people being handled by the Department of Homeland Security, going into our congressional districts? This letter was signed by over two-thirds of the Republican members of the Appropriations Committee who share my concerns, and again this should be open knowledge, you know, there should be no secrets."
Harris said he believes this "is only the tip of the iceberg....the communities receiving these individuals should know because they have to plan for taking care of these individuals. The administration is determined that these individuals are going to remain in the United States until their asylum hearings."
The letter also inquires about the health measures taken as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a global concern.
"With COVID-19 still spreading rapidly throughout the country now is certainly not the time to inundate our local communities with migrants who crossed the border illegally," the letter read.
WRDE News also reached out to the Maryland Governor's Office of Homeland Security, and as of Tuesday evening, have yet to hear back.
Rep. Harris and Rep. Fleischmann (TN) were joined in the letter by Reps. Ken Calvert (CA), Dan Newhouse (WA), Hal Rogers (KY), John Carter (TX), John Moolenaar (MI), Guy Reschenthaler (PA), Tony Gonzales (TX), John Rutherford (FL), Ashley Hinson (IA), Steven Palazzo (MS), Robert Aderholt (AL), Ben Cline (VA), Mark Amodei (NV), David Valadao (CA), Steve Womack (AR), Mike Simpson (ID), and Mike Garcia (CA).