Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&