DELAWARE - Strengthening the supply chain and supporting Delaware businesses and people. On Tuesday, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D- Del) held a conversation with Delaware stakeholders to discuss the importance of the U.S. supply chain. She used this event to discuss the "America Competes Act" which was passed in the House last month. The act included provisions from Blunt Rochester's "Building Resilient Supply Chains Act".
Blunt Rochester says there are many issues that have made the supply chain problem worse.
"A lot of times people hear supply chain and think it is something out there, but it literally is every single piece of everything we do in this country, from PPE, to our cars, what's in our phones that make them run," said Blunt Rochester.
A decline in domestic manufacturing, a global pandemic, and an on-going war are causing severe supply chain disruptions.
"If we can make it in America, let's make it in America. It's the best way to prevent these disruptions from impacting us in the future," said the representative.
Rep. Blunt Rochester is encouraging making products in the U.S. instead of depending on other countries, which in turn will create more jobs, something that Del Tech supports.
"If enacted the provisions in the supply chain subtitles will provide new opportunities for all of our students to enter jobs in manufacturing while mitigating our nation's supply chain vulnerabilities," said Dr. Paul Morris, Associate Vice President of Workforce Development and Community Education at Delaware Technical Community College.
The act also aims to bring down the cost of products and inflation.
"We are so happy that you are determined to encourage manufacturing in the U.S. to help Delaware companies and Delaware workers like DuPont and DuPont-ers like me to succeed at home and compete globally," said Shane Warren, Head of Global Affairs at Dupont
A similar piece of legislation was passed in the Senate. Now members of the House and Senate will have a conference committee to discuss the differences between the two versions of the bill, which should happen in the next month.