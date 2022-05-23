REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware beaches took a pounding from the recent nor'easter. Now, the rush is on to fix them ahead of the big crowds later this week. DNREC and the beach towns are trying to repair the damage so people can enjoy the start of summer on the sand.
The beaches are still very narrow and there is some pooling. So to help with crowding this weekend, the city says to find a spot on the north and south ends of the beach where it is much wider. The good news is low tide falls in the middle of the afternoon this weekend, which means more space for chairs and umbrellas.
"It's a mess. This hill alone I have a bad knee, we just had to tiptoe every step trying to get down here. Usually, it's never washed away like this before, well it has, at times it was bad, but yeah this was really bad," Diana Hearn, visiting Rehoboth Beach.
Thankfully, the good weather is playing a role in replenishing the beaches.
"Mother Nature is doing her thing. She is bringing some of that sand back to us, if you remember how it looked a week and a half two weeks ago, the water was up to the dunes so we've seen a lot get pushed back up," said Kevin Williams, Rehoboth Beach Director of Public Works.
But the beach is still narrow, posing a problem for big crowds this holiday weekend.
"You know coming in from out of town, you expect this big expansive beach, and it was just not there this weekend. Saturday was a beautiful sunny day, so many people are packed in and it was very stressful it was just trying to find an open spot," said Diana Kelly, another visitor.
DNREC says it will begin work in Rehoboth Beach on Tuesday, and is expecting the following beaches to be graded ahead of Memorial Day weekend:
- Crossovers on the ocean side
- Parts of Lewes Beach
- The route 16 crossover at Broadkill Beach
"DNREC has been here this morning, they actually started by pushing some sand up around some of our closed dune crossings ... We got most of the crossings open, I think we have five still closed at this point," said Williams.
The city is working to get the other five dune crossings open in time for Memorial Day weekend.
"If it's not any better we won't be back for the summer," said Hearn.