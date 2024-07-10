SEAFORD, Del.- Water in Seaford pauses on July 10. The city says a large distribution water main on Herring Run Road will be shut off for repairs starting at 8 a.m. According to the city, the project could disturb deposits in the water main, potentially causing discolored water for locals. Despite the discoloration, officials ensure that the water remains safe to consume. However, Seaford recommends people limit water use until the repair is completed and the water main is back in service.
According to Seaford, people experiencing discolored water can clear it by turning on an outside hose or tub faucet and running until it clears. The city is advising people to open only one tap during this process. Additionally, locals are asked to refrain from doing laundry during the repairs. The city says that the work is expected to be completed, and the water main turned back on by 5 p.m