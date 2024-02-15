Repairs to Indian River Inlet get a timeline

INDIAN RIVER INLET- The Army Corps of Engineers hosted a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a timeline of much needed inlet repairs.
The three main areas of concern are both the north and south jetties and the bulkhead on the north side of the inlet.
According to the Army Corps, the north jetty has lost 350 feet of its seaward end since 1960. The corps plan to bring sand tightening to the south jetty.
The bulkhead is currently closed off to the public due to safety concerns. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Steve Rochette says that part of the project will be particularly challenging.
"The Indian River Inlet has a deep, what we call a scour hole," he told CoastTV. "And with those swift currents in that area that people see in there, some of the reasons why there's great fishing, there is also some of the reasons why it's challenging from a structural standpoint."
The parking lot will also be seeing some changes during construction, including the bathroom and toll booth being moved to another location in the parking lot. The Army Corps said that during construction, there will still be access to points of interest like the beach.
As for when the construction is currently planned to being, the bulkhead is set to begin its renovations in May, along with the north jetty. The south jetty is currently scheduled to begin its facelift in October. These dates are subject to change.
There is an in-person meeting on the repairs planned for some time this sprong, but there is no concrete date as of Feb. 15.
You can find the project website here.