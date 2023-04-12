Repaving Coming to Rehoboth Avenue

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Avenue is expected to be repaved after Labor Day of this year.
Rehoboth Beach Public Works Director Kevin Williams said the project overdue. The last time Rehoboth Avenue was repaved was back in 2005, and the street is showing signs of wear and tear.
The city is putting about up $600,000 for the project and will handle the portion from the boardwalk to Second Street. The Delaware Department of Transportation will handle the additional portion. DelDot Spokesperson C.R. McLeod said it is estimating $1.5 million for the total project cost that also includes several other locations.
Many business owners are welcoming the project. Owner of scuBee's CBD Boutique, Stephen Provost, said the avenue is in need of some love.
"It's nice to see the city is taking some of the revenue that we get really improving our little beach town we have here," he said.
There are still a lot of unknowns about the project that will be decided in the coming months.