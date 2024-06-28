LEWES, Del. - Police say 45-year-old Jeremy Bowen accepted a $16,450 deposit to build a pool and fence and then the victims never heard back from him after reaching out many times.
The Lewes Police Department says this latest offense was reported on June 27 and Bown was arrested on June 28 on charges of Home Improvement Fraud over $1,500, which is a Class F felony due to the victim being over 62 years old.
According to the agency, Bowen's last known address is in Ocean View and he currently conducts business under Delmarva Landscape Solutions and Shoreline Escapes. He has previously been arrested and charged with Home Improvement Fraud 8 separate times in Lewes since 2017.
The Lewes Police Department is urging people to complete thorough checks on contractors they hire and to never make large down payments without being certain that contracted work will be completed.