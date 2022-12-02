SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The chase ended with police flooding Route 5 and nearby driveways and with a car being towed away.
Neighbor Sam Serbin says he was woken by the chaos.
"Three o'clock in the morning, I heard sirens and I came out and there were approximately six to seven police cars," Serbin said. 'Two more arriving. Then I saw them running to the back of the house."
According to Delaware State Police, the reported burglary happened in Rehoboth Beach but we have not been told where it exactly happened.
After trying to stop the suspect, the person got away and started the chase up Coastal Highway.
Visitors in Rehoboth Beach were shocked when they heard what happened Thursday night, saying this usually doesn't happen here.
"We see it down where we are in Millville," Bruce Warner said. "A lot more crime. A lot more shoplifting and things like that. But something like this is very highly unusual."
Thomas Whitmyer who lives in Lewes says he can't believe someone would rob and then cause a ruckus through the county.
"I just don't understand what’s the matter with people today," Whitmyer said. "I don't know if it's drug-related or what but it's just terrible."
Delaware State Police have a suspect in custody and said more information would be released in the future.
Many questions still unanswered but an entire county is now on edge after an unusual occurrence.