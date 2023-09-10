MILLSBORO, Del.- What was reported as a lightning strike Sunday morning prompted a rapid response from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Holly Lake Campsites after campers in the area said they heard a lightning strike, followed by the smell of smoke and flames emerging from beneath a recreational camper.
Emergency response units from the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company swiftly mobilized to address the situation. The team consisted of Rescue 80 and Tanker 80 from the Oak Orchard facility, Engine #80-3 from the Long Neck facility, and support from the Delaware State Fire Police.
Upon arrival at the scene, the emergency response crews conducted a thorough assessment of the situation. They say they utilized a thermal imaging camera for both interior and exterior evaluations, disconnected utility services to ensure safety and did not determine exactly what occurred. Firefighters advised the occupants to seek consultations with both an electrician and their propane service provider to ensure the camper's safety and electrical systems.