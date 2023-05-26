FEDERALSBURG, Md.- Federalsburg police are on the lookout for an eight-foot-long python.
According to police, a citizen said they spotted the snake near Vesper Avenue on Thursday evening. A reptile specialist was dispatched to come help find the animal, but as of Friday afternoon the large ball python was still on the loose.
Police say the snake has not been spotted since the original report. If anyone sees the python, they are asked to contact authorities and the specialist will come safely remove the animal. Citizens are asked not to chase or try to pick up the snake, but do keep eyes on it for as long as possible.
It's not clear who the python belongs to or where it came from. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.