Republican Leaders Host Meeting About Electric Vehicle Mandates

DELAWARE - Senate and House Republicans are hosting a meeting on Monday at Sussex Central High School beginning at 6:30 p.m. to further discuss DNREC's EV sales mandate.
Governor John Carney announced in 2022 that Delaware would join 13 other states in adopting California’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) regulations, providing drivers looking to purchase an electric vehicle with more choices at Delaware dealerships.
Managed by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), the ZEV program is designed to accelerate the commercialization of battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles. The regulations mandate that a certain percentage of the vehicles delivered for sale in a state are ZEV vehicles. Manufacturers receive credits for each delivered vehicle based on the type of vehicle, range and other factors. Each year, manufacturers must meet a ZEV credit amount that is based on average annual sales. In states already in the program, the automobile industry has successfully met the required percentage.
The Delaware State Republican Party has hosted a series of town hall meetings regarding the state's EV plans. Many Republicans have been vocally against the mandates.
At Monday's meeting, those in attendance will have the opportunity to write comments that will be hand delivered to DNREC ahead of the public comment period's closure on May 26th.
"Whether you think this is a great idea or a bad idea, all are welcome. All comments will be forwarded on. We're not even going to know what they are because they will be put into envelopes. We won't ever see them. We're going to just deliver them," Rep. Rich Collins said.
If you are unable to attend and have yet to submit your opinion to the Department, you may do so online, via email, or by physical mail.
Online - www.dezevmandate.com OR de.gov/dnreccomments
Email - DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov
Theresa Newman, Hearing Officer
DNREC - Office of the Secretary
89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901
