Rescue of young harp seal named Poppy

INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) saved a young harp seal on Friday, February 16, on a beach near Faithful Steward Crossing, north of Indian River Inlet Bridge. Named "Poppy" by staff and volunteers, following this year's theme of flowers for naming seals, this one-year-old male seal weighed 65 pounds. Despite appearing alert and in decent health, harp seals can quickly become dehydrated, making immediate care critical.
MEER says Poppy had some puncture wounds around his flippers but was fortunate to be spotted by a beach-goer who alerted MERR. He is now being rehabilitated at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, receiving expert care to aid his recovery. The goal is for Poppy to heal quickly and return to the ocean soon.