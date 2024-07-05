MILLSBORO, Del.- On the afternoon of July 4, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a car accident at the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad Headquarters Building. According to the agency, the accident involved a red Hyundai sedan veering off Indian Mission Road. After this, the car collided with a ground embankment before overturning into a nearby ditch and wooded area. Emergency units from Indian River, Long Neck, and the Delaware State Fire Police, worked to clear the scene. Sussex County Paramedics and the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad also assisted crews and worked with passengers.
Upon arrival, emergency crews focused on stabilizing the vehicle and its occupants, managing traffic control, and mitigating the overall incident. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, all passengers had exited the car when the units arrived. The Delaware State Fire Police closed Indian Mission Road to ensure safety during the response. The Delaware State Police are currently investigating the accident to determine the cause of the accident.